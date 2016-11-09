Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 09, 2016

THEATER | "There's Always Time for a Cocktail" 

Celebrity housewife Mrs. Kasha Davis has been on the road virtually non-stop since her appearance on season seven of "RuPaul's Drag Race. But she's back in Rochester for another performance of "There's Always Time for a Cocktail," which was developed at the Rochester Fringe Festival and JCC CenterStage. With humor, music, heart, and party games, Davis tells her own true story of young Eddie Popil's transformation into an international celebrity housewife.

"Always Time for a Cocktail" returns to the JCC CenterStage Theatre, 1200 Edgewood Avenue, on Monday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. $15, general admission, $10 students. 461-2000; jccrochester.org.

