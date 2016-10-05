THEATER | "When You Comin' Back, Red Ryder?" 

Mark Medoff's "When You Comin' Back, Red Ryder?" brings a quiet New Mexico diner to life, as characters come to terms with their fears, aspirations, and inner desires at the gunpoint of a Vietnam War veteran. The play is now being performed by University of Rochester's International Theatre Program, as the cast takes on the disappearance of the "American Dream" in Medoff's critique of post-Vietnam culture. The production's director, Nigel Maister, is supported by set and costume designer Marsha Ginsberg, lighting director Thomas Dunn, sound designer Obadiah Eaves, and fight director J. David Brimmer.

"When You Comin' Back, Red Ryder?" will be performed at UR's Todd Theater, 252 Elmwood Avenue, on Thursday, October 6, through Saturday, October 8, and Wednesday, October 12, through Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m. Matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9. General admission is $15; $8 for UR students; $12 for alumni, faculty, and seniors. Recommended for mature audiences. For more information, call 275-4088, or visit sas.rochester.edu/theatre.