October 19, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER | "Winnie-the-Pooh: The Musical" 

"Winnie-the-Pooh: The Musical" begins the 2016-17 Family Theatre season for the Rochester Association of Performing Arts — the company's Broadway Classics season just opened with "My Fair Lady." Based on the household children's character that's been a favorite since the 1920's, "Winnie-the-Pooh" will be performed by RAPA's professional cast of adult and youth actors. This is a family-friendly theater experience for young children, combining both theater and literature. Following each performance will be a meet and greet with the characters for photo opportunities.

"Winnie-the-Pooh: The Musical" will be onstage at the Kodak Center Studio Theatre, 200 West Ridge Road, on Saturday, October 22, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Sunday, October 23, at 2 p.m.; Friday, October 28, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, October 29, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Sunday, October 30, at 2 p.m. $20 for adults; $18 for students and seniors; $10 for kids 12 and under. 254-0073; kodakcenter.org.

