'They get torn to shreds' 

Stuck in jail for a month or more, the man's schizophrenia worsened. He started to hallucinate, developed severe paranoia, and lost a ton of weight.

He was accused of petit larceny for allegedly stealing a slice of pizza from Wegmans, says Jonathan Schnader, assistant public defender for Monroe County. Schnader represented the man and says that the charge was ultimately dismissed.

It's a scenario that Schnader and other county public defenders say they see play out day after day: people arrested on a minor charge who then sit in jail because they can't afford what would seem to many people a low amount of bail.

Everyone arrested in the City of Rochester is either arraigned the following morning or issued a ticket with an appearance date. (Monroe County towns and villages do their own arraignments, for the most part.)

Once in front of a judge, some of the arrestees are released on their own recognizance until trial or until their case is resolved in some other way. Some post bail. Some are released but with supervision. Others stay in jail because of the nature of their alleged crimes or because the judge believes they are flight risks.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KEVIN FULLER

And some stay in jail for days or weeks or longer because they can't afford bail. Every day, about 30 people are being held in one of two Monroe County jails on bail amounts less than $1,000. These are people who face a single charge for a nonviolent offense such as petit larceny or disorderly conduct, and more often than not, they are poor people of color.

Nationally, blacks are held in pre-trial detention at a rate that's almost five times greater than that of whites, according to a 2012 Justice Policy Institute report. For Latinos, it's three times greater, the report says.

While they're behind bars, their already fragile lives often come unraveled: they lose jobs, relationships, apartments, custody of their children, and placement in rehab facilities on bails as low as $75.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KEVIN FULLER

Andre Vitale

"They get torn to shreds," says Andre Vitale, special assistant public defender for Monroe County.

Their jail time also impacts their case, says Monroe County Public Defender Tim Donaher. The biggest asset defense attorneys have when preparing a case is the ability to freely interact with their clients and their clients' friends and family, he says. But that interaction is limited when the client is in jail, Donaher says.

In addition, defendants tend to get better plea deals when they're not in custody because they don't feel as pressured to take the first deal offered just to get out of jail, Schnader says.

The long-term consequences of pre-trial detention can be worse. Studies show that people who don't make bail are much more likely to be convicted and to receive harsher sentences than people who can afford to post bail. They're also more likely to accept plea bargains, even if they haven't done anything wrong.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KEVIN FULLER

"Many times, individuals have so much pressure to get out that they'll just plead guilty to something or anything just to get out of jail," Vitale says. "More than once, when I was handling misdemeanor cases, it took so long for a case to come to trial, especially in town courts, that I actually got the individual released because they had served the maximum possible punishment before they ever had the opportunity to go to trial."

Bail is a hot topic right now, Donaher says. Civil rights groups and public defenders are increasingly arguing that pre-trial detention for low-level offenses criminalizes the poor and feeds the perception that the poor face a much harsher system of justice than everyone else.

click to enlarge

And Judge Jonathan Lippman, former chief judge of New York State and an outspoken advocate for bail reform, is heading an independent commission looking at criminal justice and incarceration reform in the state. Though a decision whether to close Rikers Island is the part of the commission's work that gets the most attention, Donaher says he expects the group to address the pre-trial system, too.

Demands for reform are particularly strong in New York City, due to the case of 22-year-old Kalief Browder, who had been accused of stealing a backpack. Browder's mother couldn't afford bail, and he refused to accept a plea bargain, so he spent three years in custody awaiting trial. The charges were eventually dropped, and Brower was released; he killed himself two years later.

Why are so many poor people and particularly poor people of color held in pre-trial detention?

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Tim Donaher.

Donaher says the answer most likely has to do with bias. He doesn't believe that any judge in Monroe County is overtly racist or deliberately sets higher bail for people of color, but it may be an issue of implicit bias, he says.

"It's just there," he says. "It's a part of human nature, that we might take those factors into account and not know we're doing it."

A judge may view a poorer person with gaps in his or her work history as a greater flight risk, for example.

And Donaher isn't sure that all judges, or the broader community for that matter, truly understand how poor public defenders' clients