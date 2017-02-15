This week in the mayor's race: Friday, February 17 

Let’s talk for a second.



Are you feeling spent? I am. But like a junkie, I can’t stop paying attention to every soundbite, every Tweet, every minute of Melissa McCarthy on SNL. I’m infected with politics.



It’s affecting us locally, too. This year’s hotly contested mayor’s race has wound people so tight that even a routine crime report has a couple of the candidates at each other’s necks. (My boss may write more about this in her column next week, and I don’t want to steal her thunder.)



I’m on vacation next week, so I’d like to step away from this column on a positive note.



I truly wish the best for everyone in this race. To do otherwise is to wish failure on a potential mayor and on the city. How destructive would that be? This is my home.



(I’ve only ever, in my long journalism career, secretly rooted for one candidate to lose. And if you knew who I meant, you would’ve been right there in my kitchen with me, dancing, when the election results came in.)



I am a Rochester story, and I’m proud of it. My family has been here since the turn of the 20th century — my great-grandmother, Rose Natale, rode the Jack Rabbit at Seabreeze.



My father grew up on Whitney Street and my mother on Bartlett. I drive by her old house sometimes and try to bring to life in my imagination all the stories I heard growing up; how they’d drag a picnic table out to the center of the yard and the whole neighborhood would come over to talk, laugh, and share what little they had.



“We were poor, but we didn’t know we were poor,” my aunt likes to say.



My father drove me around when I was little to show me the street corners where he used to sell newspapers.



My father’s family never left the city; my aunts live in JOSANA, Lyell-Otis, and other city neighborhoods. My mother’s family left, like so many others, after the riots in the 1960’s. Aunts, uncles, grandparents, and great-grandparents I never knew are in Mt. Hope, and Holy Sepulchre.



My father eventually landed a job at Kodak, which finally gave my parents stability, security, and the ability to send their children to college and on to better lives than they ever had.



Three generations of my husband’s family worked at Kodak, too. One of his uncles is still there, somehow surviving layoff after layoff. My husband’s aunt, Rita, helped found the Group 14621 Neighborhood Association.



All of this is a little “Our Town,” I know, but my point is that I know what’s at stake and I am deeply invested. I tip my hat to those who believe they have the guts, grit, and smarts to lead this city and I appreciate their willingness to serve.



Rochester belongs to all of us; we are all in this together.



