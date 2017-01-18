This week in the mayor's race 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

The big news in Rochester’s mayor’s race this week is that we actually have a candidate. James Sheppard, the city’s former police chief, announced his candidacy at a high-energy event last weekend. Sheppard’s been talked about for the mayor’s office since almost the minute he turned in his badge and gun, so it was a kind of a relief to finally hear him say it out loud.We’re still waiting for Rachel Barnhart and current mayor Lovely Warren to commit, but the tea leaves say both are likely in. People are talking about Alex White, too – a small business owner who has run for City Council and the mayor’s job before – but nothing official from him yet, either.The criticism of Sheppard started even before his announcement: none worse than a vile Facebook post written by Gloria Winston, a columnist for the Minority Reporter. (You can find the post yourself; I won’t link to it.) In it, Winston questions why Sheppard didn’t introduce his wife at his press conference, and speculates that it might be because Sheppard is ashamed that he married a white woman.Gratefully, even people who don’t like Sheppard as a candidate are calling the post what it is: trash, with no place in our political, or any other, discourse.Some people are also calling on Warren to repudiate the post. Winston is a vocal supporter of the current mayor and I seem to remember that the Warren team gave Winston an award during Warren’s inauguration ceremony. I’ve reached out to “Friends of Lovely Warren” for comment.Financial disclosure reports were filed this week, too. I don’t know if Sheppard, Barnhart, or White have started raising cash, but they’d better get to it if they want to mount a serious challenge; Warren’s going into this (if she is) with a serious war chest: about $240,000 so far. The others’ accounts don’t even come close.