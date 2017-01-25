Through the winter 

For the complete list of events and the most up-to-date calendar, check out our calendar section.
Emancipation Denied: The Story of Black Wall Street
Through Jan. 28. Wed.-Fri. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., and Sat. Jan. 28, 4-6 p.m. The story of the aspirations, struggles, and successes of the African-American community of Greenwood, Oklahoma, during the early 1900's. $7-$15. MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Ave. 465-8388; muccc.org.
Hungerford Open Studios
Through sleet or snow, the Hungerford open studios will go on. First Friday of every month; 6-9 p.m. Free. Hungerford Building, 1115 E. Main St. Thehungerford.com.
Richard Renaldi: Manhattan Sunday
Series consists of portraits, urban still lifes, and streetscapes. Through June 11. George Eastman Museum, 900 East Ave. 271-3361; eastman.org
The Devil Makes Three
7 p.m. $20. Anthology, 336 East Ave. 484-1964; anthologylive.com.
Norm Lewis: The Music of the Night
An evening with the star of Broadway's "Phantom of the Opera," "Les Miserables," and "Porgy and Bess." 8 p.m. $20-$65. Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater, 60 Gibbs St. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org.
Post-Holiday Shitty Weather Punk Extravaganza
9 p.m.-1 a.m. Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave. 319-3832; thefirehousesaloon.com.
Celebrating Black History: Dunstan Luke and Najhay Quick
Open through March 26. Oil paintings, urban artwork, and more. Gallery 384, 384 East Ave.
The Underpants
Theobald Maske has an unusual problem: his wife's underpants won't stay on. Through Feb. 19. Feb. 3, 10, 11, 16, 17, & 18, 8-10 p.m.; Sat. Feb. 4, 7-9 p.m.; Sun. Feb. 5, 12, & 19, 2-4 p.m. And Thurs. Feb. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $28.50-$36.50. Blackfriars Theatre, 795 E Main St. 454-1260; blackfriars.org.
GEEK!
A heartfelt celebration of our contemporary online, fantasy-fueled geekdom. Teenage outcasts Dayna and Honey must tackle every obstacle their course — from angry Pokémon, to steampunk armies — in order to get to Dante's Fire-Con. Through Feb. 12. Feb. 3, 4, 10, 11, at 7 p.m.; Feb. 5 & 12, at 2 p.m. $5-$10. School of the Arts, 45 Prince St. 242-7682; rcsdk12.org.
ZooBrrrew
In the cold of the night, get a little buzzed and wander the Zoo. 21-and-over happy hour features regional beers, a variety of wines, live music, food, animal experiences, and a drawing including packages from Swain Resort. Tickets are limited to 150. Continues Sat. Feb. 4. 5:30-8 p.m. both days. $30-$35. Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul St. 336-7200; senecaparkzoo.org.
Monster Jam
Features eight competitors: Carolina Crusher with driver Gary Porter, Fullboar and driver Ed Eckert, and more. Feb. 3, 7-9:30 p.m., and Feb. 4, 1-3:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. $15-$55. Blue Cross Arena, 1 War Memorial Square. 232-1000; bluecrossarena.com.
Meleko Mokgosi's Pax Kaffraria
A collaborative exhibition between RoCo and the Memorial Art Gallery. Made up of 8 paintings (referred to as chapters), 1 of which will be displayed at RoCo Feb. 3 - Mar. 19. 6 other works will be displayed at MAG Feb. 19 - May 7. Rochester Contemporary Art Center, 137 East Ave. 461-2222; rochestercontemporary.org.
Michael Harris: Works on Paper
Juxtaposition of found images with formal explorations. Work on mixed media paintings. Through March 19. Rochester Contemporary Art Center, 137 East Ave. 461-2222; rochestercontemporary.org.
31st Annual Chocolate Ball
Sampling award winning chocolate cakes is worth braving the cold, isn't it? A dinner gala featuring food, drinks, and music. Proceeds will help support epilepsy programs and services. $200. Hyatt Regency, 125 E. Main St.. 442-6420; epiny.org.
Hansel & Gretel
Through Feb. 12. Feb. 4 & 11, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.; Feb. 5 & 12, 2 p.m. $10-$20. RAPA, Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Rd. 254-0073; kodakcenter.org.
Royal Ball
Dress in your most regal attire and meet Her Majesty, the Queen of Play. A day full of dancing, lively music, quests to fulfill, and the chance to be knighted by the queen herself. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues Feb. 12, 1-4 p.m. $14.50. The Strong National Museum of Play, 1 Manhattan Square, Rochester. 263-2700; museumofplay.org.
2017 Polar Plunge
Winter holds no bounds to the courageous feat. Plunge into the winter waters to show support and raise money for the Special Olympics. 9 a.m. $60. Charlotte Beach, 4650 Lake Ave. 586-7400; polarplunge.net.
Decades Rewind
A theatrical music journey, rewinding through 30 years of music. Features 8-piece band and 6 vocalists, and more than 100 period specific costume changes of the 60's, 70's, and 80's. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $42-$48. Rochester Auditorium Theatre, 885 E. Main St.. 222-5000; decadesrewind.com.
Big Wreck
7 p.m. $22-$25. Anthology, 336 East Ave. 484-1964; anthologylive.com.
Growing Light: The Work of Margaret LeJeune
Through March 30. Opening reception Thurs. March 2, 5-7 p.m., following a lecture held from 1-2 p.m. Mercer Gallery at Monroe Community College, 1000 E. Henrietta Rd. 292-2021; monroecc.edu/go/mercer
TEDxRochester
Features live talks, artists performance, and interactive workshops by innovators and thought leaders from the Rochester area. Registration required. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd. 232-4382; tedxrochester.org.
Sister Act
Through Mar. 12. Sat. & Fri. Mar. 4, 10, & 11, 7:30 p.m. Sun. Mar. 5 (ASL interpreted performance), & 12, 2 p.m. $19.75-$49.50. RAPA, Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Rd. 254-0073; kodakcenter.org.
Maroon 5
7 p.m. $34-$405. Blue Cross Arena, 1 War Memorial Square. 758-5300; bluecrossarena.com
Hands on a Hard Body
A comedy about 10 hard-luck Texans, under a scorching sun for days on end they'll fight to keep at least one hand on a brand-new truck in order to win it. Through April 2. Thurs. Mar. 23 & 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fri. Mar. 18, 7-9 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Mar. 24, 25, 31, & April 1, 8-10 p.m. Sun. Mar. 19, 26, & April 2, 2-4 p.m. $31.50-$39.50. Blackfriars Theatre, 795 E. Main St, Rochester. 454-1260; blackfriars.org.