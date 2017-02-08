Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 08, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

TRADITIONAL IRISH | Séamus Begley and Oisín Mac Diarmada 

TRADITIONAL IRISH | Séamus Begley and Oisín Mac Diarmada

Irish musicians sure can throw a party, right? Séamus Begley & Oisín Mac Diarmada are back in Rochester for a night that will have you dreaming of the Emerald Isle. Begley, an accordionist and singer, is a bon vivant, a quintessential storyteller known for his wit and famous for making merry on the squeezebox. Fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada is the founder of traditional music group Téada and may be one of the most gifted string players performing today. Begley and Mac Diarmada have previously teamed up for the production Irish Christmas in America, but this upcoming concert will explore tunes from West Kerry to Sligo.

Séamus Begley and Oisín Mac Diarmada perform on Saturday, February 11, at McGinnity's Restaurant and Party House, 534 West Ridge Road, Greece. 7:30 p.m. $10-$20. 663-5810; brownpapertickets.com/event/2812739.

