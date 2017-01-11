Urban Action 1/11 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Schools to show anti-racism film

Area school districts will show the documentary film "I'm Not a Racist...Am I?" by director Catherine Wigginton Greene. The film follows 12 New York City teens in a series of conversations, workshops, and events over the course of one year. The topics of race, white privilege, and social equity are explored. The film, which was produced to be age-appropriate for middle and high school students, will be shown on Wednesday, January 11, at Penfield High School, 25 High School Drive, at 7 p.m.; Thursday, January 19, at Pittsford Sutherland High School, 55 Sutherland Street, at 6:30 p.m.; Monday, January 23, at Brighton Town Hall, 2300 Elmwood Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, January 24, at Fairport High School, 1 Dave Paddock Way, at 7 p.m.

Local groups seek to inspire action

Pachamama Alliance and a group of faith and social justice activists will hold "Inaugurating Hope," a community event at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 20. On the evening of Inauguration Day, organizers invite attendees to release their election fatigue, stress, and anxiety about the future and shift into hope-filled action. The event will be held at First Unitarian Church of Rochester, 220 Winton Road South.

Primer on protesting

The Rochester Intersectional Anti-Fascist Network and the Flying Squirrel Community Space will hold an open Q&A on attending mass protests. The meeting will feature activists who are experienced with large-scale protests and marches, as well as a local attorney who will address your legal rights in such situations. The event will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, at the Flying Squirrel Community Space, 285 Clarissa Street.

Activism fair to be held

More than two dozen Rochester-area social justice, faith, and civil rights groups will hold the "Rochester Activism Fair" on Saturday, January 14. Many activists from across a wide spectrum of issues will be available for discussions, to make personal connections, and to answer questions. The event will be held at Visual Studies Workshop, 31 Prince Street, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.