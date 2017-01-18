Urban Action 1/18 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Expert shares insights on intelligence gathering

Finger Lakes Community College will present "Cybersecurity and Privacy in the Age of Terrorism," a talk by Stewart Baker, former assistant secretary for policy at the Department of Homeland Security, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 29. Baker was general counsel of the National Security Agency and worked on the commission that investigated WMD intelligence failures prior to the Iraq War. His Washington, DC, law practice specializes in homeland security, cybersecurity, data protection, international trade, and foreign investment regulation. The event will be held at FLCC, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. Tickets: $25 or free with current student ID.

Panel to discuss Rochester's economy

The Rochester Business Journal will present "2017 Economic Outlook: Rochester and the Upstate Region," a panel discussion on Friday, January 27. The panelists are: Donald Levy, director of Siena Research Institute; Heather Briccetti, CEO, the Business Council of NYS; Kent Gardner, chief economist and researcher, Center for Governmental Research; Anne Kress, president of Monroe Community College; and Ebony Miller-Wesley, interim director of RIT's Center for Urban Entrepreneurship. They will offer their insights and predictions about the regional economy. The breakfast event will be held at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 East Main Street. Tickets: $45 per person; registration from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., followed by the presentation. Information: Stephanie Sulfaro at events@rbj.net.

Clarification

CITY's January 11 article about the Inauguration of Hope event at the Unitarian Church on January 20 did not indicate that because of space limitations, registration is required. Registration is at www.pachamama.org/workshop/3401/Inaugurating%20. If you're unable to register because capacity has been reached, email Padme Livingstone at padmelivingstone@gmail.com for information about subsequent events. Please put "Newsletter" in the subject line.