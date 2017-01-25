Urban Action 1/25 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Faithful plan for the underserved

The Sisters of St. Joseph of Rochester will sponsor a two-part event, "Fresh Wind in Our Sails: Caring for the Underserved." On Thursday, January 26, the Rev. Tim Meyer, United Church of Christ, will discuss how we as a community come together to serve those in need and the vision of faith communities. On Thursday, February 9, members of Causeway Community Partners will hold a workshop to build on the first session and to develop a strategy and communications plan to help underserved communities. Both meetings will be held at the SSJ Motherhouse, 150 French Road, Pittsford, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

DeGruy to give MLK address

The University of Rochester will host author and educator Joy DeGruy to deliver its annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative address on Friday, January 27. DeGruy is an assistant professor at Portland State University and the author of "Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome: America's Legacy of Enduring Injury and Healing." DeGruy has spent much of her life exploring the trauma experienced by slaves and how it continues to psychologically injure African Americans. The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the UR's Strong Auditorium on the River Campus.

Brighton holding climate event

Color Brighton Green will hold a "Climate Action Night" on Wednesday, January 25. You'll learn about local activities, the Climate and Community Protection Act, and the dividends of going carbon free. The event will be held at the Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.