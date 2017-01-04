Urban Action 1/4 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Protest Trump's inauguration

The Rochester International Action Center and a group of local activists invite everyone to "Get on the Bus!" to Washington, DC, to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, January 20. Thousands of people are expected to travel to Washington to show opposition to Trump's and the Republican Congress's agenda: repealing the Affordable Care Act, reducing and privatizing benefits, interfering with women's reproductive health, and stacking the Supreme Court with conservatives. The bus will leave Rochester at 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, and arrive in Washington at 6:55 a.m. on Friday, January 20. It will leave DC at 6 p.m., and return to Rochester on Sunday, January 21, at 1:50 a.m. Tickets are $60 per seat. Information or to reserve seats: 436-6458. Scholarships and subsidized seats may be available. If you are unable to attend, consider sponsoring someone else.

Fisher takes on human trafficking

St. John Fisher College will host "Human Trafficking: a Rochester Problem Too" on Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26. The documentary film "Sold" will be shown at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in Fisher's Basil Hall. The film is based on the book by Patricia McCormick. A series of lectures and panel discussions on topics ranging from law enforcement to health care for survivors will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 26. For more information, email Maureen Barry at mbarry@sjfc.edu.

Doc examines migration of Latinos

The Rochester Committee on Latin America and Veterans for Peace Chapter 23 will present "Harvest of Empire: The Untold Story of Latinos in America," a documentary film, on Wednesday, January 4. The film, which was directed by Peter Getzels and Eduardo López, is based on the book by Juan Gonzalez. The film explores the link between US intervention in the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and El Salvador and the huge migration of Latinos to the US. The film also examines US wars with Latin America and its relationships with some of history's most notorious dictators. It will be shown at Downtown United Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street, at 7 p.m.