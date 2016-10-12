Urban Action 10/12 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Activist discusses book on housing crisis

Friends and Foundation of the Rochester Public Library will present "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City," a review of the Matthew Desmond book, on Tuesday, October 18. Activist and social worker Ryan Acuff will discuss Desmond's compelling look at how finding safe, affordable housing has become the nightmare of America's working poor. Millions of Americans spend more than half of their income on housing and utilities and still live in decrepit housing and under the threat of eviction and homelessness. The event will be held at the Central Library's Kate Gleason Auditorium, 115 South Avenue, from 12:12 p.m. to 12:52 p.m.

MIT prof to talk about energy research

The University of Rochester will host "Stationary Electricity Storage: The Liquid Metal Battery," a lecture by MIT engineering professor Donald Sadoway, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. Sadoway has written over 160 scientific papers, holds 23 US patents, and he's the founder of two technology companies. Sadoway has focused his research on the development of rechargeable batteries and environmentally sound technologies. His TED Talk has been viewed nearly two million times. His lecture will be held at the UR, 101 Goergen Hall.