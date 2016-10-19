Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 19, 2016

Urban Action 10/19 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

City of Rochester to give update on FIS program

The City of Rochester's Department of Neighborhood and Business Development will hold a public meeting to provide the results of the city's first Focused Investment Strategy for neighborhood revitalization. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. The FIS program was implemented from 2009 to 2014 and targeted portions of the following neighborhoods: Marketview Heights, Beechwood, Dewey and Driving Park, and Jefferson Avenue. The meeting will be held at the Rundel Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium, 115 South Avenue.

