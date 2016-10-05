Urban Action 10/5 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Learn about poverty in Rochester

The Rochester chapter of the Social Welfare Action Alliance and several human services organizations will hold "Reality Tour-Get on the Bus!" on Saturday, October 15. The tour is designed to bring the public closer to people living in poverty and to talk to them about their daily lives. The bus departs from School 1, 85 Hillside Avenue, at 11:45 a.m. and returns about 3:15 p.m. RSVP needed by Tuesday, October 11. Seats are reserved when payment is received. Cost $20 per person; $15 for students; $10 for low-income individuals. Make checks out to SWAA Rochester and write "Reality Tour" on the check. Mail to: P.O. Box 17323, Rochester, New York, 14617. Information: 969-3409 or email RochesterRealityTour@gmail.com. Participants should wear comfortable shoes.

Film captures Ecuador's politics

The Rochester Committee on Latin America and Nazareth College will present the documentary film "Moments of Campaign" about the 2013 Ecuadoran presidential campaign at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5. The film examines the political life of Rafael Correa and his campaign to become president of Ecuador. The popular left-leaning politician is highly critical of the World Bank and declared Ecuador's national debt illegitimate. Correa has won three presidential elections. The event will be held at Nazareth's Casa Hispana, 4245 East Avenue.

Penfield to celebrate town's history

The Town of Penfield's Historic Preservation Board will present "Historic Preservation Day" on Saturday, October 15. Town Historian Kathy Kanauer will provide information about Penfield's historic homes. And experts will speak about preserving historic landmarks and restoring older homes and landscapes. The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Town Hall auditorium, 3100 Atlantic Avenue.