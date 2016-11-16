Urban Action 11/16 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Film shows link between war and climate change

Veterans for Peace is sponsoring "Scarred Lands and Wounded Lives," a documentary film by Alice and Lincoln Day that examines the impact that weapons testing and war are having on natural resources and the planet's ecosystems. The film, which will be shown on at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, illustrates how war could be the most destructive of human behaviors, though it's not commonly thought of as a contributor to climate change. The event will be held at the Gandhi Institute, 929 South Plymouth Avenue.

Meeting examines threats to reproductive rights

The National Organization for Women will hold a special post-election meeting, "Fighting for Equality," at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 21. The meeting will examine how women's rights have been threatened by this election, especially access to reproductive health care. The meeting will be held at First Unitarian Church of Rochester, 220 Winton Road South.