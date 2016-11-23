Urban Action 11/23 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Anti-Trump march planned

A nationally coordinated day of action against the Trump agenda is planned for Tuesday, November 29. In Rochester, protesters will gather for a march that will start at Baden Park (off of Upper Falls Boulevard) at 5 p.m., and include fast food workers, farmers, taxi drivers, retail workers, home health aides, and a wide range of workers from across the region.

Brighton residents plan gathering

Community Uprooting Racism in Brighton will hold "Who are the People in Our Neighborhoods?" on Thursday, December 1. Participants will discuss the issues that most concern them and they'll have the opportunity to meet their neighbors and exchange ideas. The meeting will be held at the Brighton Town Hall, 2300 Elmwood Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.

Mushroom brothers talk agriculture

The Johnson Brothers are giving a tour of their permaculture "food forest" and farm. They'll discuss how to grow mushrooms and the principles of permaculture agriculture at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 3. Meet at 2231 Welcher Road, Newark. The brothers recommend dressing for outdoor weather and following the signs for parking instructions.