Urban Action 11/30 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Democracy Spring offers activism training

Democracy Spring will hold a one-day training workshop on nonviolent political activism to achieve democracy-enhancing legislation and political reform. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10. Attendees will learn about the Democracy Spring agenda, the theory of change, nonviolent discipline, and action planning. The event will be held at First Universalist Church of Rochester, 150 South Clinton Avenue.

Eileen Myles kicks off UR event

The University of Rochester will host a reading and book signing by Eileen Myles to kick off "The Transparent Symposium," at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Myles was a consultant to the popular show that examines the historical, social, and psychological dynamics of the transgender movement. Myles is the author of 19 books, including "Chelsea Girls." She is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and the Shelley prize from the Poetry Society of America. The event will be held at the UR's Rush Rhees Library.