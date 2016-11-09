Urban Action 11/9 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Public meeting set on climate plan

The City of Rochester with the Rochester People's Climate Coalition will hold a public open house from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, to review different elements of the city's Climate Action Plan. The city has created a plan for municipal buildings, vehicles, and everything in its borders. The plan describes potential next steps for Rochester to respond to climate change. The meeting will be held in the atrium at City Hall, 30 Church Street.

Film examines mass incarceration

The activist group Enough is Enough will show the film "13th" at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. The documentary film by Ava DuVernay refers to the 13th Amendment and the contradictory nature of mass criminalization and the prison industry in the US. The film will be shown at the Flying Squirrel Community Space, 285 Clarissa Street.

RPD holding public forums

The Rochester Police Department will hold several public forums to discuss the state of police and community relations. The events are part of Mayor Lovely Warren's 90-day community outreach. The meetings will all be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following dates: Thursday, November 10, at the David Gantt Recreation Center, 700 North Street; Tuesday, November 15, at the Flint Street Recreation Center, 271 Flint Street; Friday, December 2, at the Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus Street; and Monday, December 5, at the Adams Street Recreation Center, 85 Adams Street. Information, call Wayne Harris: 428-7033.

Meetings to gather input on master plan

A series of public meetings will be held to discuss an update to the City of Rochester's comprehensive plan, "Renaissance 2010," that was developed in 1999. Mayor Lovely Warren is calling the new plan "Rochester-4.0 – Our Neighborhoods. Our Future." The public meetings will be held at the following times and locations: Monday, November 14, at the David Gantt Recreation Center, at 5 p.m.; Tuesday, November 15, at the Maplewood Library, 1111 Dewey Avenue, at 5 p.m.; Wednesday, November 16, in the Tower 280 lobby, 280 East Broad Street, at 11:30 a.m.; Thursday, November 17, at School 33, 530 Webster Avenue, at 5 p.m.; and on Tuesday, November 22, at the Arnett Branch Library, 310 Arnett Boulevard, at 4:30 p.m. Information: www.cityofrochester.gov/comprehensiveplanupdate.