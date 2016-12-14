Urban Action 12/14 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Film shows perils of climate change

Citizens' Climate Lobby of Rochester will screen an episode of National Geographic's series "Years of Living Dangerously" on Wednesday, December 14. The episode features the work of Citizens' Climate Lobby volunteers. The event will be held at PathStone, 400 East Avenue, and a social starts at 6:30 p.m. The screening is at 7 p.m., followed by a discussion. Parking is in the rear of the building and accessed via Prince Street.

Register for organic farming conference

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York will hold its 2017 Winter Conference from Friday, January 20, through Sunday, January 22. The theme of this year's conference is "Long Live the Farmer: Diversity and Biodiversity," and it will feature NOFA's first organic seed conference. The three-day event offers workshops and speakers on the current topics in the organic farming business. The conference will be held at the Saratoga Hilton, 534 Broadway, Saratoga, New York. For a complete list of workshops, registration, and costs: www.nofany.org/conference or call (585)271-1979.