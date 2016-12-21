Urban Action 12/21 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Course explores benefits of vegan diet

The Rochester Area Vegan Society will present "A Plant-Based Diet: Eating for Happiness and Health," a six-week course taught by Dr. Ted Barnett, a radiologist with Unity Health and medical director of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine. The course outlines the benefits of plant diets for human health, and how they help create a sustainable planet. Food samples and recipes will be provided, as well as references to current scientific findings. The course will be taught two times, with the first six-week class meeting on Tuesdays, from January 3 through February 7, 2017, at 6:15 p.m., at the Jewish Community Center, 1200 Edgewood Avenue. The second round of classes will be held on Wednesdays, February 22 through April 5, at 6:15 p.m., at Highland Hospital. Cost: $150. Information: https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.com/resources/

Discussing books on climate

The First Unitarian Church's Environmental Climate Task Force will hold a series of environmental book discussions. "Afterburn – Society Beyond Fossil Fuels" by Richard Heinberg will be discussed on Thursday, January 12. Heinberg provides cutting-edge insights that challenge conventional thinking about climate change and the choices we're currently making regarding fossil fuel uses. The discussion will be held at First Unitarian Church, 220 Winton Road South, and divided into two evenings: Thursday, January 12, and Thursday, January 26. Both events are at 7 p.m.