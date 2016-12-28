Urban Action 12/28 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Doc examines migration of Latinos

The Rochester Committee on Latin America and Veterans for Peace Chapter 23 will present "Harvest of Empire: The Untold Story of Latinos in America," a documentary film, on Wednesday, January 4. The film, which was directed by Peter Getzels and Eduardo López, is based on the book by Juan Gonzalez. The film explores the link between US intervention in the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and El Salvador and the huge migration of Latinos to the US. The film also examines US wars with Latin America and its relationships with some of history's most notorious dictators. It will be shown at Downtown United Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street, at 7 p.m.