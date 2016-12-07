Urban Action 12/7 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Warren, Dinolfo make economic predictions

Rochester Downtown Development Corporation and Rochester Rotary Club will present "Vision-Future" on Wednesday, December 14. The luncheon's keynote speakers are Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren who will share their predictions for the area's economy in the coming year. The event will be held at the Joseph Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 East Main Street. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. and the luncheon and program begin at noon. Tickets: $45 for RDDC members, $60 for nonmembers. Reservations: 546-6920 or reservations@rddc.org.

Benefit at Flying Squirrel

The Flying Squirrel Community Space will host "Food Not Bombs/Earth First/Stand Rock Benefit" on Saturday, December 17. There will be a bizarre at noon and bands will perform from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 to $20, www.thesquirrel.org. The event will be held at 285 Clarissa Street.

Panel discusses human rights and water

Downtown United Presbyterian Church will host "Water: Human Right or Commodity? A Community Conversation" on Monday, December 12. The panel discussion will explore the importance of water in Rochester, New York; Flint, Michigan; and Haiti, and is being held in recognition of Human Rights Day, which is Saturday, December 10. Panelists are Simone Lightfoot, director of National Urban Initiatives; Patricia Bedard, manager of Water Production, Hemlock Water Filtration Plant; Jim Howe, director of The Nature Conservancy in Central and Western New York; and Sarah Brownell, lecturer at RIT's Kate Gleason College of Engineering. The event will be held at 121 North Fitzhugh Street, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.