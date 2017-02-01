Urban Action 2/1 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Race discussion series continues

The Friends and Foundation of the Rochester Public Library continues its "Conversations on Race and Poverty" discussion series on Thursday, February 2. The discussions are facilitated open dialogues about race, awareness of racial identity, and the connections between race and poverty. The event will be held at the Penfield Public Library, 1985 Baird Road, at 6 p.m. The next FFRPL event on race will be held on Sunday, February 26, at the Pittsford Community Library, 24 State Street, at 2 p.m.

Breathing new life into old cities

The Community Design Center of Rochester will present "Designing Detroit: Rebuilding by Reconnecting," on Thursday, February 9. Maurice Cox, Detroit's director of city planning, will discuss the efforts underway to rebuild the Motor City, which include innovative land use, building renovation, as well as new design and construction. The event will be held at Gleason Works Auditorium, 1000 University Avenue, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15 at the door.

Why Latin America fears Trump

The Rochester Committee on Latin America will present "Latin America in the Time of Trump: What the US Election Means for Latin America," on Wednesday, February 1. SUNY Geneseo professors Ryan Jones and Karleen West will discuss how the Trump administration's trade, immigration, and political policies could impact our southern neighbors. The event will be held at Downtown United Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street, at 7 p.m.