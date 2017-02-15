Urban Action 2/15 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Shetterly to lecture at MCC

Monroe Community College will present a talk by Margot Lee Shetterly, author of "Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race." Shetterly's lecture will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, on the Brighton campus. She recently gained attention after her bestselling book was made into a film that has earned more than $106 million at the box office. The event will be held at MCC's Stabins Physical Education Complex, 1000 East Henrietta Road. Tickets are required. Admission is $15 for the general public, and $5 with MCC identification. Parking will be available in Lot G.

Raising awareness about Standing Rock

The Seneca Art and Culture Center will present the film, "Neither Wolf nor Dog" at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. The film is based on the award-winning book of the same title by author Kent Nerburn and explores the Native-American experience. A key message is the Native American understanding of land and property, and is relevant to their current attempts to protect the water near Standing Rock, North Dakota, from exploitation. Al White, Cayuga Nation, has spent time at Standing Rock and will talk about his experiences at the camps. The event will be held at the Center at Ganondagan Historic Site, 7000 County Road 41 (Boughton Hill Road), in Victor. Admission is $10, but there is only seating for 175 people, so it is recommended that a check be made out to "Sanctuary," and mailed to: Steve Aman, 2480 Zurich Norris Road, Newark, NY, 14513. Include name and address. Information: (315) 945-5559.

DiCaprio film warns of climate change

Henrietta United Church of Christ will host a showing of "Before the Flood" on Tuesday, February 21. The documentary film explores climate change and its impact around the world. The film was co-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, who also serves as narrator. The film will be shown at the church, 1400 Lehigh Station Road, at 7 p.m.