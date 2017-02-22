Urban Action 2/22 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Planning board wants input on projects

The Monroe County Planning Board will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, concerning the 2018-2023 Capital Improvement Program. The CIP is a six-year guide to the county's major improvement projects. The meeting is intended to help board members receive input from the public about the projects; there will be time for questions and comments. The meeting will be held at Monroe Community Hospital, 435 East Henrietta Road. The plan is available online: www.monroecounty.gov, search CIP.

Nazareth offers support for vets

Nazareth College will host three events that focus on careers and wellness for veterans who are students or considering college. The first, a networking social and dinner event with other veterans and students from Nazareth and Monroe Community College, will be held on Wednesday, March 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Shults Center. The event is designed to help student veterans build mentoring relationships with other professionals. The event is free, but registration on the Nazareth website is requested: www.naz.edu. On Wednesday, March 15, veterans can learn more about how to use their military service benefits for a college degree with a focus on careers in health care and social work. The event is free and open to veterans and their spouses, children, and friends at the Arts Center, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. And last, Nazareth will host a showing of the documentary film "Thank You for Your Service" on Wednesday, March 22. The award-winning film is critical of the mental health policies of the US military. The film will be shown in the Shults Center at 5:30 p.m. and it will be followed by a panel discussion. This event is also free and open to the public. More information: Leanne Charlesworth at 389-2755.

Transforming through city farming

The Community Design Center of Rochester will present "Growing Food, Jobs, and Engagement: The Benefits of Urban Agriculture," a lecture at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. David Vigil, director, and Jannatul Rahman, outreach coordinator for East New York Farms! will share the story of this model of urban farming and community development in Brooklyn. The farm has improved neighborhood access to healthy and nutritious food, provided youth internships, and supported a large network of neighborhood gardens. The event will be held at Gleason Works Auditorium, 1000 University Avenue. General admission: $15. Information: www.rrcdc.org.