Urban Action 2/8 

McMickle to discuss racism and religion

Downtown United Presbyterian Church will present "The Church: Where We Have Been and Where Love Can Take Us," a talk by the Rev. Marvin McMickle, president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School, at 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, February 12. McMickle, as part of the Sunday Forum series of talks, will explore the church's complicity in racism. The event will be held at the church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street.

Homeboy's founder coming to Naz

Nazareth College will present two lectures by Father Gregory Boyle, Jesuit priest, author, and the founder and director of Homeboy Industries. Boyle served as pastor of the Dolores Mission Church in the mid-1980s, located in one of the poorest and most gang-active neighborhoods in Los Angeles at the time. His gang intervention model, which eventually led to the formation of Homeboy Industries, trains and employs gang members and helps them rebuild sustainable lives. The approach has been studied and replicated in cities around the world. Boyle's first lecture will be on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. in the Nazareth Arts Center. The second lecture will be held on Friday, March 3, at 1:30 p.m. in the Golisano Academic Center. Both are free and open to the public.