Urban Action 4/26 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.)

Examining anti-poverty program

The League of Women Voters will present a panel discussion May 1 on the topic: "Can Monroe County Reduce Poverty by 50 Percent in 15 Years?" Panelists will be Tori Toliver-Powers, community engagement manager for the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative; LaShunda Leslie-Smith, executive director of Connected Communities; Henry Fitts, director of innovation and strategies for the City of Rochester; and Vincent Esposito, regional director of Empire State Development. The event will be held at Asbury First United Methodist Church, 1050 East Avenue, at 7 p.m.

Updating plans

on North Winton

The North Winton Village Association will hold a public meeting on Thursday, April 27, to discuss two area projects. Neighborhood leaders will provide an update on the proposed Aldi store on Winton Road near Blossom, and the managers of Cedarwood Towers will discuss improvements being made there. The meeting will be held at St. John's Church, 553 Humboldt Street, at 7 p.m.

Making green

investments

Colorbrightongreen.org will present "Green Investing," a panel discussion with local financial professionals, on Wednesday, April 26. The focus: investing in companies that make products or provide services that combat climate change and promote sustainability. Panelists will discuss the options, risks, and opportunities involved. The event will be held at Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.

Helping former

prison inmates

The Judicial Process Commission is seeking volunteers for its mentoring program to help people who have recently been released from incarceration transition to civilian life. Mentors must complete a two-day training course, which will be held on Monday, May 1, and Tuesday, May 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mentors must also be able to consistently meet with the person they'll be working with for at least one hour a week. The training will be held at the Friends Meeting House, 84 Scio Street, downtown Rochester. Registration is required: Valerie White-Whittick, 325-7727.