Urban Action 5/10 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities.

School board

will meet

on Geneseo

The Rochester school board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, May 11, to vote on the 2017-2018 budget for the district and on a plan for SUNY Geneseo to help manage School 19. The proposed partnership between the board and SUNY Geneseo is similar to the one the board created with the University of Rochester for its management of East High School. The meeting will be held at the district's central office, 131 West Broad Street, at 6 p.m.

Updating status

of health-care

coverage

The Rochester Labor Council will present "The State of Health Care," on Saturday, May 13. Ted Brown, University of Rochester professor of history and public health sciences, and Bruce Popper, vice president of 1199 SEIU United Health Care Workers East, will discuss the status of the Affordable Care Act, the Trump administration's attack on the ACA, and alternatives like a single-payer health insurance program. The event will be held at NYSUT Hall, 30 North Union Street, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Focusing on

downtown

development

The Rochester Downtown Development Corporation will highlight some of downtown's newest projects in its "Downtown Rising" breakfast program on Wednesday, May 31. The speakers: Morgan Management CEO Bob Morgan, on Morgan's Parcel 5 plan; Strong Museum president Steve Dubnik on Strong's Inner Loop expansion; and RDDC vice president Laura Fox O'Sullivan, discussing the Downtown Kitchen Incubator. Registration, 7:45 a.m.; breakfast and program, 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tickets: $35 for RDDC members, $45 for non-members. Reservations: 546-6920 or reservations@rddc.org.