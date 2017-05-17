Urban Action 5/17 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.)

Documentary

examines

Ferguson

The Little Theatre will show the documentary film "Whose Streets?" on Friday, May 19. The film examines teenager Michael Brown's killing by Ferguson police and the racial tensions concerning the event, which led to protests and a national discussion about police conduct. Activist and filmmaker Sabaah Folayan will be available for a discussion after the 9 p.m. showing. Tickets: $11 general admission; $7 for members, students, and seniors.

Interfaith group

discusses

immigration

The Interfaith Alliance of Rochester will present a panel discussion, "Deportation, Ban, and the Wall: Unwelcoming the Stranger," at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Linehan Chapel, Nazareth College.

Looking at

solar energy

ColorBrightonGreen.org will hold "Solar Sip and Sun" on Sunday, May 17. Participants will learn how solar energy works and about its role in reducing the need for fossil fuel. The event will be held at Zebb's, 1890 South Clinton Avenue, at 7 p.m. RSVP: Mary at 265-2384, ext. 152.

Remembering

Malcolm X

The Maafa Celebration Committee and the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence will present "Malcolm's Vision of the Organization of Afro-American Unity" on Friday, May 19. Guest speaker at the event, held in honor of Malcolm X's birthday, will be Rashid Muhammad, advisor to the Gandhi Institute. The event will be held at 929 South Plymouth Avenue, at 6 p.m. Information: Erin Thompson, 278-6530.

Vegans to hear

animal advocate

The Rochester Area Vegan Society will hold a vegan potluck on Sunday, May 21. Jonathan Balcombe, director of animal sentience with the Humane Society Institute for Science and Policy. He is the author of "What a Fish Knows: the Inner Lives of our Underwater Cousins." Attendees are asked to take a dish that doesn't include animal products: no meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, or honey. The dinner will be held at the Brighton Town Park lodge, 777 Westfall Road, at 5:30 p.m., which will be followed by the program at 7 p.m. The event is free for RAVS members and $3 for non-members.