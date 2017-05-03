Urban Action 5/3 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.)

Leave the car

at home

ColorBrightonGreen.org will hold "Curb Your Car Week" from Sunday, May 14, through Saturday, May 20. Organizers ask participants to leave their car parked at home for at least one trip during the week and take the bus, walk, bike, or telecommute to work, school, or other outings. You don't have to live in Brighton to participate. Register at ColorBrightonGreen.org, so your data about mileage, gallons of gas, and pounds of CO2 can be collected online and calculated. Information: Cheryl Frank, info@colorbrightongreen.org.

Cleaning

local park

Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway are seeking volunteers to participate in the "I Love My Park Day" cleanup on Saturday, May 6. Volunteers will help pick up debris, remove tires, rake, and trim brush at Black Creek Park in Chili, off Scottsville Road just north of 84 Lumber. The cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers may want to take gloves and tools, such as rakes, clippers, and shovels. Registration: www.ptny.org/ilovemypark/ or call (585) 476-2354.