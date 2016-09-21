Urban Action 9/21 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Forum examines media and 2016 elections

The League of Women Voters and the National Council of Jewish Women will sponsor a public forum, "The Upcoming Elections," at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 22. Timothy Kneeland, chair and professor of history at Nazareth College, will examine the media focus on the celebrity personalities of the two main presidential candidates and what that means for the issues that matter. A Q&A will follow Kneeland's talk. The event will be held at Nazareth College's Arts Center.

Lecture on migration and mercy

Nazareth College will present a lecture, "The Human Face of Migration: Learning Mercy at the Border," by Sister Norma Pimentel on Thursday, September 22. Pimentel has overseen Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley and has led humanitarian response to a surge of Central Americans seeking asylum in the US. She has testified before the US Commission on Civil Rights and members of the United Nations. Her lecture will be held in Nazareth's Otto A. Shults Community Center. Pimentel will give a second lecture, "Nurturing a Culture of Caring," at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23, in the Linehan Chapel, Golisano Academic Center, at Nazareth.

Impact of protests questioned

Friends and Foundation of the Rochester Public Library will present a book discussion on "The End of Protest: a New Playbook for Revolution," from 12:12 p.m. to 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Longtime community activist Jon Greenbaum will talk about Micah White's book, which examines why – in an era of large protests such as Black Lives Matter and Occupy Wall Street – Donald Trump has gained mass popularity. The event will be held at the Central Library, 115 South Avenue.