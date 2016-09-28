Urban Action 9/28 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Activist to discuss Syria trip

The Downtown United Presbyterian Church and the Peace Action & Education Task Force will host "Eyewitness Syria," a talk by peace activist Judy Bello, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. Bello will discuss her trip to Syria in July 2016 in conjunction with the independent US Peace Council fact-finding delegation. The delegation met with a wide range of Syrians, from high-level government officials to ordinary citizens. Bello will offer eyewitness confirmation of what is happening inside Syria. The event will be held at the church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street.

Public forum on East High progress

The University of Rochester and East High School will hold a public forum on Thursday, September 29, to highlight the progress of East's Upper and Lower schools. The meeting will be held at East, 1801 East Main Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Panel talks Rochester's economy

The Rochester Downtown Development Corporation will present "The State of Rochester's Economy," a panel discussion, from 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. Gary Keith, vice president and regional economist with M&T Bank; Joel Seligman, president of the University of Rochester; Mark Peterson, president and CEO of Greater Rochester Enterprise; and Karen Benjamin, partner of Worldleaders and vice president of the Small Business Council of Rochester are the featured panelists and speakers. The event will be held at the Radisson, 120 East Main Street. Tickets: RDDC members, $30; nonmembers, $40. Reservations: 546-6920 or reservations@rddc.org.

Chance to recycle your electronics

The City of Rochester will host a free electronics recycling collection or "E-Waste Day" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. City residents can drop off personal electronics such as laptops, desktops, computer accessories, printers, TV's, monitors, audiovisual equipment, faxes, and copiers to Rhinos stadium, 460 Oak Street. Use the Smith Street entrance. The disposal of electronic waste through curbside refuse collection can result in a $25 fine. Information: www.cityofrochester.gov/EWaste/.