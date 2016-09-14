Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

September 14, 2016 News & Opinion » Urban Action

Urban Action 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Discussion on voter engagement

Nazareth College and the American Association of University Women will host "The Vanishing Voter," a panel discussion at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, in Nazareth's Arts Center. The discussion will focus on the quandaries that citizens experience concerning local, state, and national elections and the importance of encouraging engagement in the political process. The event opens with comments from Timothy Kneeland, a professor of history and political science at Nazareth.

Peled opens Palestine Film Fest

The Witness Palestine Film Festival runs from Thursday, September 15, through Friday, October 21. Miko Peled, author of "The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine" opens the film series with a talk from his book, which chronicles the account of how he, "the son of an Israeli general and a staunch Zionist," learned the truth about Israeli-Palestinian history. The opening event is at 7 p.m. at the Historic German House, 315 Gregory Street. For information on the film series, including dates, locations, and show times: www.witnesspalestinerochester.org.

Workshop to help empower neighborhoods

Project URGE, a nonprofit faith-based organization, will hold "Collaborative Problem Solving," a community leadership-building workshop, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. The workshop is designed for ministries, government service agencies, and community leaders that are trying to help neighborhoods combat poverty, crime, drug sales, and decline. The event will be held at The Pillar, 46 Mt. Hope Avenue. Cost: $50 per person. Registration and information: 223-8340.

Latest in Urban Action

