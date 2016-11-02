VARIOUS | Miche Fambro 

The Rochester music scene is crammed full with artists with all sorts of class, attitude, moxy, chutzpah, homicidal tendencies, and so on. But who among them has elegance? One: Miche Fambro. Fambro has been a fixture on this scene for the majority if his 60 years. But it's hard to pin down exactly what he does. I saw him at Jazzberry's in the 1980's, and I saw him do his best Jack Parr at the Little Theatre Café a few years back. He is a talented singer-songwriter, guitarist, and big band crooner. He is also in the developmental stages of filming a somewhat autobiographical series. There's no title as of yet, but it's sure to be cool with mucho el-e-gance.

Miche Fambro will perform a 60th birthday gala concert on Sunday, November 6, at Geneseo Riviera Theatre, 4 Center Street, Geneseo. 3 p.m. $20. geneseoriviera.com; facebook.com/miche.musician.