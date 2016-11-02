VARIOUS | ROC Metal, Hardcore, and Punk Fest 

A hardcore scene is only as strong as its local community is. Without a sense of companionship and a desire to strive toward a common good, punk and metal bands are left to rage at, well, nothing in particular. This is where local charities like Rochester's Local Hero Bravery Gear come into play. The organization raises money and collects donations for veterans in need. Local Hero has corralled some serious heavy-hitters from the Rochester hardcore scene to play the first ever Local Hero Fest, from which all proceeds will be donated to Darth Vader, a marine veteran — with an outstanding name — currently receiving Leukemia treatment in Rochester. The fest boasts bands like NYHC bruisers The Weight We Carry, tech-death stalwarts Sustruga, metalcore newcomers Unborn Society, and many more.

The Local Hero ROC Metal, Hardcore, and Punk Fest will take place on Saturday, November 5, at The Venue at The Pillar, 46 Mt. Hope Avenue. Doors at 3 p.m. Free admission, but donations accepted at the door. facebook.com/localherobraverygear.