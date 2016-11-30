VOCAL | "A City Sings for the Season" 

Sibley's department store was once the center of Rochester's holiday shopping, and this Sunday afternoon, the building, for a third year, becomes a center for holiday music, dancing, and charity with "A City Sings for the Season." This celebration of holiday music and dance is presented by the Rochester Oratorio Society, which will sing under director Eric Townell. ROS is joined by the Hochstein Youth Singers under Maryellen Giese; the Dunwoody Dancers, directed by Andrae Dunwoody; Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Chorus, directed by Thomas Green; and ROCMusic Collaborative, under Alexander Pena. Admission is free, but donations of food, cash, and personal care items benefit the Rochester Area Interfaith Hospitality Network (RAIHN).

"A City Sings for the Season" will take place Sunday, December 4, in the Sibley Building Atrium, 228 East Main Street. 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. 473-2234; rossings.org