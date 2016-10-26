VOCAL | Kelli O'Hara 

Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 26, 2016

Kelli O'Hara 

To say that Kelli O'Hara is an accomplished singer with an impressive resume would be a major understatement. The Tony Award-winning artist has impressed audiences and critics alike with her acclaimed performances: as Anna Leonowens in "The King and I," her turn in the musical version of "The Bridges of Madison County," a momentous debut at the Metropolitan Opera alongside superstar Renee Fleming, and seemingly innumerable film, stage, and television. On Wednesday, O'Hara will play Kodak Hall as part of the Eastman Presents Series. O'Hara's voice is supreme, with strength and conviction, excellent music empathy, and a completely sumptuous vibrato.

Kelli O'Hara will perform on Wednesday, October 26, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $26-$91. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org; kelliohara.com.

