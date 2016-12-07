VOCAL | Rochester Gay Men's Chorus 

If festive songs sound like holiday fun, the Rochester Gay Men's Chorus has the concert for you. The group will perform "Comfort and Joy" on Friday and Saturday. Whatever your taste might be — from the traditional "What Child Is This?" and the snowy classic "Winter Wonderland" to innocuous tunes like "Recycle the Fruitcake" — a wide variety of holiday music will be represented. For 34 years, the Rochester Gay Men's Chorus continues to be positive musical presence in the community.

The Rochester Gay Men's Chorus will perform "Comfort and Joy" on Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $8-$20. 423-0650; thergmc.org; hochstein.org.