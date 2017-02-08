Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 08, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

VOCAL | Sutton Foster 

Sutton Foster has accomplished a lot in her career as a performer: a winner of two Tony Awards, she has originated characters on Broadway in such shows as "Shrek The Musical" and "Young Frankenstein"; she has also starred in the TV shows "Younger" and "Bunheads." On Friday and Saturday, Foster takes the Kodak Hall stage as herself, performing in concert with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik. For an interview with Foster, go online to rochestercitynewspaper.com.

Sutton Foster and the RPO will perform on Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11, at Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $23-$109. 454-2100; rpo.org; suttonfoster.com.

