VOTE NOW: Best of Rochester 2016 Final Ballot 

The Best of Rochester 2016 final poll is now open! Click here to take the survey. Open until 5 p.m. Friday, September 14.

Are you willing to go to the mat for the best people, places, and things in Rochester?

Each week, City covers the important news and events happening in Rochester. But during our annual Best of Rochester readers’ poll, we want to hear what YOU think about everything the area holds.

And we really are looking for the best. We all have our favorites; we’re all guilty of sticking to the same restaurants and take-out joints, bands and bars, and stores. But Rochester has a lot to it, and we want you to take some time to consider our Final Poll.

In the first round of our Best of Rochester competition, we asked readers for nominations for each category. And thousands of people voted in the open-ended primary ballot, which ran from August 24 through September 16.

A team of City staff members then meticulously went through to find the top four vote-getters for each category (five or more if there was a tie) and compiled this final ballot. (NOTE: The finalists were determined solely by reader votes. City Newspaper had no say whatsoever in what people, places, or businesses made the final ballot.)

Now that you have this poll in front of you, we want you to take some time with it. Before casting your final vote, explore and consider the suggestions of your fellow Rochesterians.

Where have you had the best bagel in Rochester? Is that really the top cup of coffee you’ve had in the Rochester area? Is there a better place to take out-of-towners if they only have time for one location? There’s a lot to see, so before handing the title belt over, give something new a try.

One of the most consistent comments we get each year is that the poll has simply grown too big. So this year, we’ve cut it down. The 2016 Best of Rochester poll has been capped at 100 categories. We realize that some of your favorite categories might be missing, but we also hope that it creates interesting opportunities for new, tougher competition.

Voting for the final ballot is NOW OPEN through Friday, October 14, at 5 p.m. Pick your choices in at least 40 categories for your ballot to count. Then check back on Wednesday, October 26, to find out who will be named the Best of Rochester 2016.

Make sure to follow City Newspaper on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for Best of Rochester updates. And let us know how its going with #bestofroc16