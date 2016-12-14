Warren, an elector, supports briefing on Trump's Russia ties 

click to enlarge
-
FILE PHOTO
-
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren says that she supports efforts to get more information about alleged interference by Russia into the 2016 US presidential campaign prior to the Electoral College vote.
Warren, a Democrat, is one of 29 electors in New York State pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice president. Clinton won New York State as well as the US popular vote, but Republican Donald Trump won the presidency via the Electoral College.
On December 10, the electors from all 50 states will cast the final votes, presumably making Trump's victory official.
But the unusual nature of the presidential election as well as allegations of Russian interference have led dozens of electors to ask for an intelligence briefing
on Trump's ties to Russia before they cast their votes.
In an e-mail, Warren said that she supports the effort. She didn't say, however, whether she'd ask for a briefing, too.
Here's her statement:
"The Electoral College is a cornerstone of the Democratic process, outlined in the Constitution," Warren said. "Reports over the past few days alleging foreign interference in this year's election should be of concern to everyone, regardless of political affiliation. As a member of the Electoral College, I applaud my fellow electors who took the initiative to request an intelligence briefing so the facts may be known before a vote is taken, and I offer them my full support in their efforts to protect the integrity of the electoral process."