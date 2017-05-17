Warren’s budget: no layoffs, small tax cut 

Mayor Lovely Warren’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year maintains current city services, requires no staff layoffs, and gives homeowners a small tax cut.



Warren announced her budget in a press conference at City Hall this morning. She was able to close an anticipated $50.1 million budget gap, she said, through both savings and additional revenue.



Savings came from debt service adjustments, fuel and utility savings, “department reductions and efficiencies,” and by adjusting the city’s capital program, she said. The city will gain additional revenue from higher collections on delinquent taxes, an increase in revenue from payments in lieu of taxes, additional state aid, additional drawdowns from the general fund balance, and other sources, she said.



City Council will hold hearings on Warren’s proposal on June 7, 13, and 14 and will vote on it on June 20.



