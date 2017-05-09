WDKX DJ Tony Boler has died 

Rochester radio has lost a signature voice with the untimely passing of WDKX disc jockey Tony Boler. According to long-time friend and musician Jimmie Highsmith Jr., Boler died Monday morning in his sleep. He was 63.

Boler was wildly popular on the air with his weekend "Memory Lane" show, playing old school soul and R&B, and with his "Quiet Storm" show on weeknights. Both shows were on WDKX where Boler had worked as an on-air personality since 1991.

"He was such an encyclopedia of music," Highsmith says. "And he loved The O'Jays. He called them the Mighty, Mighty, Mighty O'Jays."

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren weighed in on the news, releasing a statement saying that she was heartbroken upon hearing the news of Boler's passing. He was the DJ at her wedding.

Highsmith says the community has suffered a loss, and plans are under way for a tribute event to Boler, the man who many referred to affectionately as "Uncle Tony" and "Grandpa Tone."

"He was the perfect example of a father and a gentleman," Highsmith says. "And he was all about the love."