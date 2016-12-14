WEEK AHEAD: Events for the week of Monday, December 19 

Rochester City Council will hold a public forum
on Mayor Lovely Warren’s proposal to eliminate the city's red-light camera program
. The forum is at 5:15 p.m. today (Monday, December 19) in Council chambers at City Hall, 30 Church Street.
The forum was originally scheduled for Thursday, December 15, but was postponed due to a snowstorm.
Warren has introduced legislation to eliminate the city's red-light camera program at midnight on December 31 — when the city's contract with the camera provider ends. Outstanding tickets and tickets received up to and including December 31 must still be paid.
Warren says that the program has a disproportionate impact on the poor and that it's not clear that the program is achieving its objective of making intersections safer. Council members Matt Haag and Carolee Conklin say that the program should be fixed, not eliminated. BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN
The Electoral College for the State of New York
will meet in Albany today at noon and vote for president and vice president. The vote can be viewed at www.governor.ny.gov.
The state awards its electoral votes based on the the popular vote. Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine won New York, so they should get all 29 of the state's electoral votes. The state actually pre-prints its electoral ballots with the names of the popular vote winners, reports the Albany Times Union.
That said, electors could cast their ballots for another candidate; they’d just have to write that name in, says the Times Union.
Mayor Lovely Warren, who was a Clinton delegate to the Democratic National Convention, is one of the electors. BY JEREMY MOULE
Rochester schools Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams
will hold her “Kitchen Table Coffee and Conversation” on Tuesday, December 20. The informal setting gives teachers, parents, and students an opportunity to address concerns directly with the superintendent. The event will be held at the district’s central office, 131 West Broad Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. BY TIM LOUIS MACALUSO