Week ahead: Events for the week of Monday, February 13 

Local workers, led by the Fight for $15 movement,
will rally at McDonald’s, 420 Monroe Avenue, at 5:30 p.m. today to protest President Donald Trump’s labor secretary nominee.
Andrew Puzder’s confirmation hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Puzder is CEO of the company that owns the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s fast food chains and he’s been a vocal opponent of minimum wage laws. His company has also been repeatedly accused of violating worker protection laws.
The local workers are protesting at McDonald’s because that company’s CEO supports Puzder.
The Monroe County Parks Advisory Committee
will take public comments on the county’s draft Highland Park South Master Plan
when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The committee will also discuss the draft plan
, which was released by the county on February 1.
Ultimately, the County Legislature will vote on the plan, which guides how the county makes future investments in the park.
The document includes the county’s plans for reusing the former Cornell Cooperative Extension building site on Highland Avenue; the building has been demolished. Some of the existing paved areas on the site will be rehabbed and used for parking. But a section of the site will be used for a natural play area, similar to the one at Abraham Lincoln Park on Empire Boulevard, right next to Irondequoit Bay.
Also in the document: plans for a lodge on South Avenue, near the Al Sigl campus. The county also plans to add some footpaths and rehab others. BY JEREMY MOULE
The possible sale of Calvary St. Andrews Church
in the South Wedge will be discussed at tonight’s (Monday, February 13) NBN6 meeting.
The historic church has been losing members,
and a committee is studying its future. On the table: closing the church and disbanding the congregation, moving the congregation somewhere else, or rebooting the church on its current site.
This discussion is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.
Also at tonight’s meeting, Steve DiMarzo from Mark IV Construction is scheduled to talk about the proposed residential development on Karges Place, next to 490 at the Goodman exit.
Mark IV reportedly wants to build 114 market-rate units on the site, which is a former shoe factory.
DiMarzo’s presentation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The meeting is at the Olmsted Lodge, 171 Reservoir Avenue. BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN