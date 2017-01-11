WEEK AHEAD: Events for the week of Monday, January 16 

Can’t get to Washington to protest
Donald Trump’s inauguration? Do it here. Many local groups have joined together to organize the People’s Solidarity Rally
on Saturday, January 21. (Trump’s inauguration is Friday, January 20.)
The rally is from 11 a.m. to noon in Washington Square Park, 181 South Clinton Avenue, and it will be followed by a gathering at First Universalist Church on the corner of Clinton Avenue and Court Street from noon to 1 p.m.
The event is organized by Action Together Rochester and Stronger Together WNY, with Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York Action Fund, Gay Alliance, Metro Justice, NOW, and the Urban League.
According to a Facebook post, the goal of the rally “is to publicly voice opposition to the hate and division that have surfaced across the nation since the presidential election; stand in solidarity with marginalized groups; and suppose those participating in the Million Women March in Washington, DC, and in similar rallies across the nation.”
The women’s march on Washington is also scheduled for Saturday, January 21. BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN
President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration
is Friday. The ceremonies start at 9:30 a.m., but the actual swearing-in happens at noon.
The major television news networks will carry live coverage of the inauguration, while each is offering some coverage of the other ceremonies. And, perhaps fittingly given Trump’s Twitter rants, Twitter will livestream the full ceremonies for Trump’s inauguration at inauguration.twitter.com.
Trump will be the 45th US president.
His inauguration will also be met with protests. The Women’s March on Washington
starts at 10 a.m. Friday, so it will coincide with the ceremonies. The march was organized to push back against the rhetoric of the 2016 election and to emphasize that women’s rights are human rights. BY JEREMY MOULE
Area school districts will show the documentary film
"I'm Not a Racist...Am I?" by director Catherine Wigginton Greene. The film follows 12 New York City teens in a series of conversations, workshops, and events over the course of one year. The topics of race, white privilege, and social equity are explored.
The film, which was produced to be age-appropriate for middle and high school students, will be shown on Wednesday, January 11, at Penfield High School, 25 High School Drive, at 7 p.m.; Thursday, January 19, at Pittsford Sutherland High School, 55 Sutherland Street, at 6:30 p.m.; Monday, January 23, at Brighton Town Hall, 2300 Elmwood Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, January 24, at Fairport High School, 1 Dave Paddock Way, at 7 p.m. BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN
Friends and Foundation of the Rochester Public Library
will present “Policing in 2017: Promises and Pitfalls,” a talk by Scott Peters, deputy chief of the Rochester Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17.
Peters will talk about the challenges of police work in the age of body cameras, mistrust of law enforcement, and new public safety concerns. His talk kicks off the library’s Tuesday Topics series for the year and will be held at the Central Library, 115 South Avenue, from 12:12 p.m. to 12:52 p.m.
The First Unitarian Church will host
“Reproductive Rights: a Look Forward in a New Political Age,” on Tuesday, January 17.
The event is sponsored by the Rochester Chapter of the National Organization of Women and Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York to raise awareness about threats to Rove v. Wade and women’s rights.
Congress member Louise Slaughter will be joined by Michelle Casey, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York; KaeLyn Rich, director of the Genesee Valley Chapter of NYCLU; and Jaclyn Richard, president of Rochester NOW to discuss the issues and encourage engagement. The event will be held at First Unitarian Church, 220 Winton Road, at 7 p.m. BY TIM LOUIS MACALUSO