Week ahead: Events for the week of Monday, January 30 

The Monroe County Parks Department will release a draft of its Highland Park South master plan on Wednesday. The plan will be available at www.monroecounty.gov/parks.



The county’s Parks Advisory Committee will review and take comments on the draft when it meets at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, at Olmsted Lodge in Highland Park, 171 Reservoir Avenue.



The county has outlined some of the plan’s contents, including ideas for reusing the former Cornell Cooperative Extension site along Highland Avenue. Some of the site’s already paved areas will be used for parking. But some of the site will be used for a natural play area, similar to the one at Abraham Lincoln Park near Irondequoit Bay.



The county will also likely include plans for a lodge on South Avenue, near the Al Sigl campus, as well as some additional and rehabbed footpaths.



The draft plan won’t become final until the County Legislature approves it. BY JEREMY MOULE





Friends and Foundation of the Rochester Public Library will present “Opioid Crisis Deepens,” on Tuesday, January 31.



Dr. Mark Winsberg, Rochester Regional Health System’s clinical director of chemical dependency services, will talk about the impact of opioids on health, the complexity of addiction, and the role of prescription drugs for pain relief. The event will be held at the Central Library, 115 South Avenue, at 12:12 p.m. BY TIM LOUIS MACALUSO

