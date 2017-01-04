Week Ahead: Events for the week of Monday, January 9 

Former Rochester Police Chief James Sheppard
will announce on Saturday whether he’s running for mayor
. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Workers United, 750 E
-
FILE PHOTO
-
James Sheppard
ast Avenue.
Sheppard, who currently serves in the County Legislature, may face a challenge from former TV reporter and anchor Rachel Barnhart, who says she’s exploring a run
, and, of course, the sitting mayor, Lovely Warren. Warren hasn’t announced her plans yet.
The Upper Monroe Neighborhood Association
will hold a public meeting to discuss a planned dog park in Cobbs Hill Park. Updated design features will be part of the discussion, and there will be time for questions.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, at Tay House, 85 Hillside Avenue.
An information session on the La Marketa urban renewal plan
is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at the Salvation Army Temple Corps Facility, 915 N. Clinton Avenue.
The City of Rochester is looking for someone to buy and develop
a 1.7-acre site along North Clinton, between Sullivan and Hoeltzer streets. Proposals are due by March 3. The majority of this urban renewal district is in the El Camino neighborhood.
The city says that it is looking for: “a signature development of this unique asset that will possibly have a regional draw, featuring an ethnically diverse offering of food, goods/products, and service vendors. The development will feature a public open space or open air market concept, not unlike a ‘placita’”
The city owns many residential vacant lots around the district and says it will support the development of rental and owner-occupied housing on those lots as the La Marketa project takes shape.
The North Clinton neighborhood is considered the heart of the city’s Latino population, but it has been struggling in recent years with drug sales and use. BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN
Rochester school district Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams
will present her vision for the district. This comes after several months of meetings with teachers, parents, and administrators.
The event will be held at the district’s central office, 131 West Broad Street, Thursday, January 12, at 5:30 p.m. BY TIM LOUIS MACALUSO
Governor Andrew Cuomo will travel around
New York this week to deliver his annual State of the State address. The speech is traditionally given to the full Legislature in Albany, but this year Cuomo decided to present the address in different regions of the state; Rochester and the Finger Lakes didn't make the list.
Cuomo will speak today in New York City and Buffalo, and the addresses will be streamed at www.governor.ny.gov. Throughout the rest of the week he’ll be in the Syracuse, Albany, Long Island, and Hudson Valley regions.
The governor has already released his agenda:
• A plan to make state colleges tuition-free;
• A proposal to overhaul John F. Kennedy airport in New York City;
• A new child care tax credit for middle-income families;
• Proposed new cybercrime laws;
• Several mortgage, foreclosure, and financial services protections for seniors and New Yorkers as a whole;
• New programs to crack down on wage theft and to make sure that workers are paid at least minimum wage;
• Plans to install 500 new electric vehicle charging stations across the state;
• Overhauling state elections programs to allow for early voting and automatic or voting-day registration;
• Closing the Indian Point nuclear power plant downstate by 2021.
The Town and Village of Pittsford have published their
draft recommendations for a community active transportation plan, and will hold a community open house from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 12. The open house will be held at the Pittsford Fire Department Station No. 2, 465 Mendon Road.
The team that’s working on the plan will be on hand with boards and maps to talk about the plan's recommendations and to take comments. The team members are especially interested in input about biking and walking infrastructure, connections to destinations, traffic calming in the village, and programs and policies, says the town website. BY JEREMY MOULE