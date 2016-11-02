Week ahead: Events for the week of Monday, November 7 

In case you forgot, Tuesday is Election Day
. First things first, if you don’t know whether you’re registered to vote, or where to go to vote, check out this site: http://www.monroecounty.gov/etc/voter/.
The presidential race is obviously at the top of the ticket, but the Rochester area has quite a few other contests
, too.
Democratic House Representative Louise Slaughter faces a challenge from Republican Mark Assini, the Town of Gates supervisor who almost defeated her two years ago. Democratic County Clerk Adam Bello faces a challenge from Republican Cheryl Rozzi, who is currently Greece town clerk. And Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer faces a long-shot challenge from Republican Wendy Long.
All of the area’s State Legislature seats are on the ballot, as are several judicial and local seats.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. BY JEREMY MOULE
The Rochester Police Department will hold public forums
to discuss the state of police-community relations as part of Mayor Lovely A. Warren's 90 Days of Community Engagement Initiative. A total of five meetings are scheduled, with two taking place this week. All of the meetings are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The first meeting this week is Monday, November 7, at the Ryan center, 530 Webster Avenue. The second is Thursday, November 10 at the Gantt center, 700 North Street.
Under the 90 Days of Community Engagement initiative, the RPD is listening and engaging the citizens of Rochester on how the department can improve its services, relations, and perceptions within the city. A draft community engagement plan will be presented to the mayor by January 1, 2017.
Residents can call Deputy Chief of Community Relations Wayne Harris at (585) 428-7033 or email him at RPDEmpowersRochester@CityofRochester.gov with questions about the forums.
The Susan B. Anthony Institute
for Gender, Sexual, and Women’s Studies will hold an event in Mount Hope Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8 — Election Day. Participants will gather at the fountain and walk to Susan B. Anthony’s grave to pay respects and celebrate women’s right to vote. Anthony’s grave has become a spot over the years for people to place their “I Voted Today” stickers. The practice was recently featured on CNN.
An open house to learn about the City of Rochester’s Climate Action Plan
is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, in the atrium at City Hall, 30 Church Street. You can come anytime during that span.
The plan will provide a road map
for the city as a whole to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Some of the areas the plan will cover are: energy use and supply, transportation, waste and materials management, and land use.
The final plan should be released early next week.
The City of Rochester Bureau of Architecture & Engineering
will hold a public information meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, to update the public on the roof slab reconstruction project
at Charles Carroll Plaza and Genesee Crossroads parking garage. The meeting is in the second-floor ballroom at the Holiday Inn downtown, 70 State Street.
The project team will present a summary of public feedback on the initiative and share conceptual design plans for the park.
The downtown park spans the Genesee River just south of High Falls, close to Main Street. BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN
The Rochester school board
will hold a special meeting tonight (Monday, November 7) involving the schools modernization program and design plans for School 1 and School 15, as well as where to relocate students during construction.
The meeting will be at the district’s central office, 131 West Broad Street, at 6:30 p.m. BY TIM LOUIS MACALUSO